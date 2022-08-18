Ola Electric’s first car to be unveiled in 2024

Team Autocar
August 18, 2022 10:41 IST

Ola Electric announces that its first electric car will arrive in 2024, with a claimed range of over 500km on a single charge. The carmaker also claims that it has a drag coefficient of 0.21Cd. Ola Electric’s in-house Li-ion battery may also power this upcoming EV.

The EV is shown with an LED light bar at the front with an illuminated Ola logo, and gets a big vent on both corners of the front bumper. It will have an all-glass roof with a coupe-esque roofline. At the rear, the Ola EV gets a light bar as a tail-light and an illuminated Ola logo. The teaser does not reveal much about design on the EV’s sides. Ola also claims that it will be one of the sportiest car built in India.

The EV will also get assisted driving capabilities, keyless and handle-less doors and other advanced features, and will be powered by Ola’s in-house MoveOS software. Ola is currently developing its own iteration of a Li-ion battery in India, and it’s possible that Ola may use this battery for its upcoming EV.

