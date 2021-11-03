Ola Electric to open second purchase window

Ola Electric will open its second purchase window for its S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters on December 16, 2021. It had earlier said the second window to buy its S1 and S1 Pro scooters would open on November 1.

The company announced the delay after it failed to meet its October delivery deadline. Ola says the focus is on fulfilling existing orders before accepting new ones. With production having begun just a few days ago, it seems it will take Ola some time to clear its backlog of deliveries.

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro were launched on August 15 at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 1.3 lakh, respectively. The first two-day purchase window was opened on September 15, during which Ola is expected to have received orders for around 80,000 scooters.