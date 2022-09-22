Ola Electric to open 200 experience centres

Ola Electric will open over 200 experience centres across India by March 2023. After committing strongly to a digital-only sales model, since the launch of its S1 Pro in August 2021, Ola Electric has now said it will open new physical touch points for prospective buyers to experience the product before purchase.

This move comes after a consistent decline in Ola’s sales in the past few months. In May 2022, as per data on the government’s VAHAN portal, the start-up registered 9,249 e-scooters, which made it the industry leader for that month. However, the figure was down to just 3,421 units in August.

The reason for this decline is not clear, but the sheer number of customer reports of various issues is likely to have had some effect.

These experience centres have been opened to help arrest falling sales and build customer confidence in the product and enable the company to demonstrate its electric scooters better.

Reports suggest that these experience centres will serve as after-sales and service touch points as well, however, Ola Electric is yet to confirm the same.