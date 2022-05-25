Ola Electric S1 Pro price hiked

Ola Electric has hiked the price of its flagship S1 Pro electric scooter by ₹ 10,000. The Ola S1 Pro is now priced at ₹ 1,20,149 (ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME-II and state subsidies).

Ola opened its latest purchase window for the S1 Pro on May 21.

Prices for the Ola S1 remain unchanged at ₹ 85,099(ex-showroom Delhi, after FAME-II and state subsidies). However, the S1 is currently unavailable and that is expected to be the case for the foreseeable future.

Last month, Ola Electric sold over 12,000 electric scooters and gained the top spot over Hero Electric, in the segment. However, it has not been all smooth sailing for the company. In March this year, an Ola scooter in Pune caught fire, which led to the recall of 1,441 S1 Pro units, and the manufacturer is conducting pre-emptive diagnostics and health checks. More recently, an incident of an Ola S1 Pro unexpectedly reversing and injuring its rider came to light.

The Ola S1 Pro rivals other electric scooters like the Ather 450X, the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube.