Ola Electric opens bookings for its first scooter

17 July 2021 12:36 IST

Ola Electric has commenced bookings for its upcoming electric scooter. The bookings are open online against a refundable booking amount of ₹499.

The company recently also took to social media to announce a few features of the scooter, including an app-based start-up system and largest in class underseat storage space.

The scooter itself will be based on the Etergo Appscooter — a Dutch start-up company that Ola acquired in 2020. The company says it has revised this platform to offer more performance, better range as well as improved technology. Ola claims it will have segment leading performance and range figures, although actual specifications are yet to be revealed.

The Ola Electric scooter gets the same single telescopic front suspension as seen on the Etergo, but it will likely be tweaked for our riding environment and will also help keep costs low.

While the company has not announced a specific date, the scooter is expected to hit the market in the coming weeks. Ola also revealed that the scooter will come out of a brand new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu that will have an initial capacity of two million units. Such levels of scale will allow the company to price the scooter aggressively. Ola is targeting premium 125cc petrol powered scooters with the pricing.