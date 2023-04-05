Ola Electric announces a discount on S1 Pro

April 05, 2023 11:50 am | Updated April 06, 2023 12:31 pm IST

Ola Electric announces a discount of ₹5,000 on its S1 Pro e-scooter, reducing price to ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India including FAME-II subsidy). This discount, however, is valid till April 16.

Ola recently rejigged its S1 e-scooter line-up, and as a consequence of that, the S1 Pro’s revised (ex-showroom) price was ₹1.3 lakh, the same as its launch price in August 2021. Earlier, Ola had hiked the prices of S1 Pro, which affected its sales. The e-scooter maker then announced a discount of ₹10,000 that stretched for much of the last quarter of 2022.

Ola has been the market leader in the EV space (as per VAHAN data) and has been consistently recording five-digit sales figures for the last six months. This, despite all of the issues that have surfaced regarding the front fork design of the S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters. The company recently also announced that it will offer existing customers an upgraded front fork, at their discretion, free of charge.

ADVERTISEMENT