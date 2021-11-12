Of air pressure, flat tyres and more

12 November 2021 16:01 IST

Can I use the XZ+ alloys for my Tata Nexon XM variant for the same tyre size which is 195/60/16?

HG Surya Dutta Aravapalli, Tanuku

Yes, it is possible to fit the alloys from the XZ+ variants of the Nexon to the XM trim with the existing 195-section tyres as the pitch-circle diameter and overall diameter (16 inches) remains the same.

Advertising

Advertising

On a recent outstation trip my front tyre burst. My BMW 2 series Gran Coupe petrol is just two months old and has run 2,000 km. My friends are asking me to change the car’s tyres from run flats to tubeless as this seems to be a common problem with the former. Kindly advise.

Mukul Minocha, Gurgaon

There is a perception that run flat tyres have a lot more failures than tubeless tyres, but that is not the case. A tubeless tyre is equally susceptible to cuts and punctures as run flat tyres. However, in the case of run flats, the loss of air due to a puncture is a lot slower and usually goes undetected, which is why the tyres fail on highways or at high speeds. It is advisable to check the air pressure before a highway drive. Also keep the air pressure 2-5 psi higher than what you maintain in the city or during daily drives.

You can opt to shift to normal tubeless tyres from run flats, however, you may need to keep a spare tyre in the boot as you would be stranded in case of a puncture without any spare.

Hormazd Sorabjee is the editor of Autocar India. Mail your feedback and queries to roadshow@thehindu.co.in