Oben Electric secures funding

December 02, 2022 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Oben Electric has secured USD 4 million (approximately ₹32.5 crore) as part of its pre-series round of funding, which it says it will use to begin deliveries of the Rorr e-bike.

As of now, the Rorr electric bike will be sold in seven states across the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The price differs from state to state, with Delhi having the lowest price, at ₹1.03 lakh, followed by Gujarat at ₹1.05 lakh, and Rajasthan at ₹1.15 lakh. The Oben Rorr costs ₹1.25 lakh in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra.

The Rorr has a claimed range of 200km (IDC) in Eco mode and in its fastest Havoc mode, it can achieve a claimed top speed of 100kph. The Rorr features a 4.4kWh battery pack, which is larger than vehicles similar to the Tork Kratos R.

In addition to beginning the deliveries of the Rorr e-bike, Oben Electric claims it will also ramp up its production capacity and that it has also received orders from export markets.

