Now, a Hyundai Alcazar Signature (O) with seven-seat layout

The Hyundai Alcazar now comes with a seven-seater layout in the fully-loaded Signature (O) petrol and diesel variants. Priced at ₹ 19.70 lakh (petrol) and ₹ 19.85 lakh (diesel, ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Signature (O) seven-seater versions cost ₹ 15,000 less than its six-seater counterpart.

The seven-seater configuration in this variant though makes do with a single-tone paint scheme as the dual-tone shades are reserved for the six-seater.

The equipment list on the Signature (O) trims of the newly launched seven-seater versions remain more or less unchanged. It continues to be offered with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, six airbags, tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, drive and traction modes, paddleshifters and much more. It, however, loses out on the floor-mounted centre console for the middle row with a wireless charger — that is also exclusive to the six-seater variant.

Hyundai keeps updating the variant line-up of its models from time to time. Just earlier this month, Hyundai discontinued the base Prestige six-seater version of the Alcazar petrol. Back in September, Hyundai had introduced a new diesel-automatic seven-seater version on the Platinum trim of the Alcazar. The seven-seater configuration was eventually rolled out on the petrol-automatic Platinum trim as well.

The Hyundai Alcazar comes with the choice of one petrol and one diesel engine. The petrol engine is a 159hp, 191Nm, 2.0-litre naturally aspirated unit, while the diesel is the familiar 115hp, 250Nm, 1.5-litre unit from the Creta. Both units come paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.