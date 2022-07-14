Nissan launches Magnite Red Edition

Nissan has launched the Magnite Red Edition, priced from ₹7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and bookings are already underway for a token amount of ₹11,000. The Red Edition model gets red accents on the exterior and interior, with extra equipment. The new edition is based on the Magnite’s mid-spec XV trim and is available with all three powertrain options — 1.0-litre NA petrol-manual, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual, and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT. It is the first time Nissan has introduced a special edition of the Magnite since its launch in 2020.

The changes to the Magnite Red Edition are mainly cosmetic. On the outside, the SUV features red accents on the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and side body cladding. Additionally, the Red Edition also gets body graphics, a tail-door garnish and a prominent Red Edition badge. On the inside, Nissan is offering a dual-tone red and black dashboard, red accents on the door side armrest and the centre console.

The Red Edition also gets additional equipment like wireless charging, ambient lighting and illuminated door sills. Like in the turbo variants, the Red Edition with the turbocharged motor gets active safety features such as traction control, brake assist and hill start assist, with the standard ABS and dual front airbags.

Based on the XV trim, it gets equipment like the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, full-digital instrument cluster and a rear-view camera.

There is no mechanical change to the Red Edition, and it can be had with either a 72hp, 1.0-litre NA petrol or a 100hp, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT. It is available in white or black single-tone colour options.

The Magnite, with its attractive price and well-equipped higher variants, has seen success in the Indian market. .

In India, the Magnite rivals lower variants of other compact SUVs such as the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza as well as the Renault Kiger and Tata Punch.