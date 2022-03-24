Next Auto Expo scheduled for January 2023

Auto Expo will be held on every odd year from 2023 and in alignment with the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles, or the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ (OICA) global auto show calendar

After being postponed this year, the Auto Expo is now set to return in 2023. The tentative dates are said to be between January 13 and 18, as confirmed by Rajesh Menon, director general of Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The venue will be the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, while the auto components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan complex, New Delhi, concurrently.

In 2021, SIAM had postponed the auto show due to the pandemic.

The Auto Expo will, thus, be held on every odd year from 2023 and will be in alignment with the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles, or the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers’ (OICA) global auto show calendar.

The Auto Expo is a significant event, as it has also become a launchpad for a number of new models.

The Expo has launched vehicles such as the second-gen Hyundai Creta, the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and second-gen Honda Amaze, along with a number of concepts from brands like Kia, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more. The yet-to-launch Suzuki Jimny also made its India debut at the last Auto Expo.