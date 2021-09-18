New variants in the pipeline for Honda Activa and Dio

The Honda Activa 6G and Dio line-ups are set to expand soon, with new variants in the offing, as per a recent type approval document filed with the Delhi RTO.

The Activa will be available in two variants – Activa 6G and Activa 6G LED, with the latter having an all-LED setup. For reference, the current Activa 6G gets an LED headlight. We may also see Honda kit the top variant with alloy wheels, giving customers a choice over the existing model that comes with steel wheels.

The Honda Dio will also be available in four new variants, which will see the addition of composite cast wheels, a digital speedometer and a 3D emblem. At present, the Dio Repsol Honda edition is the only variant to get alloy wheels.

Barring these cosmetic changes, both scooters remain the same mechanically. Powered by a 109.51cc, single-cylinder engine, the unit in the Activa 6G makes 7.68hp at 8,000rpm and 8.79Nm at 5,250rpm. The Dio’s engine makes 7.65hp at 8,000rpm and 9Nm at 4,750rpm.

The launch of the new variants is expected in the coming weeks.