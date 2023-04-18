New variant of KTM’s 390 Adventure now in India

April 18, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

KTM has launched a new, low-cost variant of the 390 Adventure at an introductory price of ₹2.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the new KTM 390 Adventure X significantly cheaper than the current 390 Adventure, priced at ₹3.38 lakh. The intent behind launching the new variant is to make the bike accessible to a wider audience.

In order to price the 390 Adventure at ₹2.8 lakh, KTM has omitted a host of electronics from the bike — traction control, quickshifter and cornering ABS. However, it retains the dual-channel ABS set-up with the provision to switch off ABS at the rear wheel, helping one slide the bike while riding off-road.

The 390 Adventure X also does not get the Bluetooth connectivity-equipped TFT display and instead has an LCD panel.

Besides the omission of a host of electronics, the 390 Adventure X is identical to the existing bike, be it the all-LED lights, bodywork, engine, or suspension. The colour options include Orange and Dark Galvano.

ADVERTISEMENT

With its starting price, the KTM 390 Adventure is great value for money for those who want a powerful (43.5hp/37Nm) adventure motorcycle, sans the frills. To put things in perspective, the 390 Adventure X costs ₹36,000 more than the KTM 250 Adventure. The BMW G 310 GS is another competitor that the KTM 390 Adventure targets and the X variant undercuts it by ₹40,000.

On the other hand, when you consider the price of the Royal Enfield Himalayan (₹2.15 lakh), the stretch to the KTM 390 Adventure X is ₹65,000. While the gap is big, the KTM does offer a modern and powerful engine that easily sits at highway speeds more comfortably than the RE.

ADVERTISEMENT