New Tata Safari production crosses 10,000 unit mark

Tata announced that it has rolled out the 10,000th unit of the new Safari from its plant in Pune. The production milestone arrived five months after the SUV’s launch with Tata saying that it had produced the last 9,900 units in less than four months.

Speaking on this milestone, Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said: “We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone for the new Safari. We have achieved this during one of the toughest periods our country has endured in its long history. The 10,000th feat validates the collective hard work put in by various teams responsible for the rebirth of this illustrious model.”

As per the company, the new Safari is one of the top-selling 6/7-seater SUV with a current market share of 25.2% in its category. Furthermore, together with its stablemate (Safari + Harrier), Tata Motors currently commands a 41.2% in the high SUV segment (as of Q1 FY22).

The new Safari may not live up to the mechanicals of the original Safari but there is plenty to like — from the strong 2.0-litre diesel engine which develops 170hp and 350Nm of torque and smooth auto box to the ample space and features on offer. Comfort in the third row is more than adequate. All in all, it is a compelling three-row SUV for the family.