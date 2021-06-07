New Skoda Octavia to launch on June 10

The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will launch in India on June 10, 2021. Built on the updated MQB platform, the new executive sedan is larger than the sedan it replaces and will go on sale as a petrol-only model.

The Octavia’s engine will be a 190hp, 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit that will come paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard. Unlike its predecessor, there will be no diesel engine option.

Coming to the styling, Skoda has opted out of the quad headlamp design of the third-gen Octavia with this all-new sedan. The car bears a closer resemblance to the larger Superb with a similar family design featuring conventional headlamps flanking the trademark grille, clean lines and creases along the body.

Inside, the cabin is expected to be in line with other new gen Skodas on sale in international markets with a free-standing touchscreen sitting atop the centre console on a shelf like panel. The Octavia, like the recently revealed Kushaq and the updated Superb, will also use a two spoke steering.

The new Octavia will go up against the Hyundai Elantra in the executive sedan segment. The Octavia aside, Skoda is also gearing up to launch the all-new Kushaq mid-size SUV in India in the coming months, with the petrol Kodiaq also on the cards later this year.