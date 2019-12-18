A look at new sedans set to launch in India in 2020

Audi A8 L

In the luxury car market, the A8 has been a notable absentee from Audi’s line-up in India for a while now, with the previous model officially discontinued a while back. Now the A8 is back, with the launch of the all-new model expected this month. Expect plenty of tech to be on offer inside the cabin, and a special focus on rear-seat occupants’ comfort. Under the hood, a 3.0-litre, mild-hybrid V6 turbo-petrol will be the sole engine on offer, for now.

Coming: Late 2019

Expected Price: From ₹1.1 crore

Bentley Flying Spur

Bentley says that the new Flying Spur shares little with its predecessor, considering the car is now underpinned by VW’s MSB platform and features an all-new suspension set-up, an 8-speed DCT gearbox, four-wheel steering and a thoroughly reworked 635hp, 6.0-litre W12 engine. Styling is in line with other newer Bentleys — the cabin is loaded with plenty of tech and finished in a blend of leather, chrome and wood. Needless to say, Bentley will also offer a comprehensive list of options so as to tailor the car to the user’s preference.

Coming: Mid-2020

Expected Price: From ₹4.06 crore

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW’s 2 Series Gran Coupe will take its place as the entry-level sedan in the company’s India line-up and go head-to-head with the Mercedes A-class sedan and CLA, as well as the Audi A3. As with other Gran Coupe models, the 2 Series Gran Coupe features styling in line with its larger siblings, albeit with its own unique design touches. The cabin is on par with other newer BMW models. Engine options are likely to include the familiar pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, though lesser powerful, 140hp, 2.0-litre diesel and 1.5-litre petrol units could also be on the cards.

Coming: Late 2020

Expected Price: From ₹32 lakh

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

BMW’s latest four-door coupé will replace the 6 Series Gran Coupe in a segment that also includes the Audi A7 and Mercedes-Benz CLS. Styling and cabin are in line with its coupé and convertible siblings, though with a longer cabin and two additional doors for rear occupants. Engine options in international markets include a choice of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engine options — in the standard 840i and 840d respectively — along with a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol offered in the more performance-oriented M850i and the full-fat M8. Initially, though, we’re only likely to get the six-cylinder models.

Coming: Mid-2020

Expected Price: From ₹1.4 crore

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura compact sedan will make its world première later this month. The model is based on the Grand i10 Nios, with which it is expected to share many design cues, while featuring a typical three-box silhouette. Interior bits will also be shared with the hatchback, but will get better quality materials along with some model-specific tweaks. Engine options will include the BS-VI-compliant, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol from the Venue, as well as the 1.2-litre U2 diesel motor. Both the 1.2-litre engines will come with an AMT gearbox on offer.

Coming: Early 2020

Expected Price: From ₹5.5 lakh

Honda City

The new fifth-gen City will arrive in India in the second half of 2020. Armed with a new look, a sportier cabin and new engines, the new City is larger than the car it replaces, though the wheelbase has shrunk by 11mm. On the inside, it gets an all-new dashboard layout that looks simple, yet upmarket. While the model revealed had an all-black cabin, expect the India-spec car to get a beige-on-black theme to appeal to Indian tastes. A fresh 1.5-litre petrol engine with also join the City line-up, coupled with Honda’s compact i-MMD mild-hybrid tech that recently debuted on the new Jazz. Also on the cards is a BS-VI-compliant iteration of the current car’s 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both units are expected to get manual and automatic gearbox options.

Coming: End 2020

Expected Price: From ₹9 lakh

Mercedes-Benz A-class sedan

The new Mercedes A-class sedan will sit below the C-class in India. The model will most likely replace the first-gen CLA and rival the A3 sedan as well as the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. This new sedan features a conventional roof design, as opposed to the CLA’s coupé-like styling. The model gets the latest Mercedes-Benz styling cues and will also feature top-quality interiors along with the brand’s advanced MBUX infotainment system. Engine options will comprise the Mercedes 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Coming: Late 2020

Expected Price: From ₹32 lakh

Skoda Octavia RS245

Skoda is set to bring back the Octavia RS. However, this time, it will be in the more powerful RS245 guise, which means it will make 15hp more than the 230hp variant that was sold here earlier. The Octavia RS245 will come to India as a CBU and be limited to just 200 units. The car heading to India will be the fully loaded European-spec model, replete with a 15mm lower ride height, 18-inch alloys and adjustable dampers, along with plenty of bells and whistles inside the cabin.

Coming: Early 2020

Expected Price: From ₹34 lakh

Tata Tigor facelift

With the facelift, the Tigor will get an Altroz-like front styling, along with tweaks to the cabin and revised equipment. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre petrol will now meet BS-VI emission standards, with the diesel being dropped from the line-up entirely. As before, it will continue to be offered with 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options.

Coming: Early 2020

Expected Price: From ₹5.5 lakh

Volvo S60

The new S60 is based on Volvo’s modular SPA platform, with looks and cabin now in line with the larger S90. The international-spec model gets a choice of four petrol engines, including two plug-in hybrids. No diesel engines are being offered. The model is loaded with tech and gizmos, including the Pilot Assist system and City Safety autonomous braking tech. Its key rivals in the Indian market include the Mercedes C-class, Audi A4, BMW’s new 3 Series and the Jaguar XE.

Coming: Late 2020

Expected Price: From ₹45 lakh