New Range Rover to debut on October 26

Land Rover is set to reveal its all-new fifth-gen Range Rover on October 26. The carmaker has revealed a first glimpse at its flagship SUV with a blurry teaser image previewing the SUV in profile and a second displaying the Range Rover name.

The side profile hints that the new flagship luxury SUV will feature an evolutionary design retaining the basic profile of the outgoing model while getting newer styling details.

Commenting on the new Range Rover Jaguar Land Rover, design head Gerry McGovern has said the SUV will be a “vehicle with peerless character” and that it will be the most desirable Range Rover yet. He added that the brand’s new flagship “doesn’t follow fashion or trend but a modernist design philosophy, combined with over 50 years of evolution.”

The fifth-gen flagship luxury SUV will be the first Range Rover on Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA architecture and has previously been spied testing in both standard and long wheelbase forms. It will also feature rear-wheel steering on certain models.

The new platform will allow for internal combustion, plug-in hybrid and full-electric powertrains, as the new model is also set to be the first Range Rover to be offered as a fully electric vehicle.

The full electric version won’t arrive for several years, but a range-topping V8 performance version is expected to be in the works.