New Range Rover SV bookings commence

Land Rover India recently started accepting bookings for the fifth-generation Range Rover, and the automaker has now opened its order books for the Range Rover SV — an uber luxurious iteration of the new SUV.

While the ‘regular’ model is priced at ₹ 2.31-3.41 crore (ex-showroom, India), Land Rover is yet to reveal the sticker price for the SV. The new Range Rover SV will be offered in standard and long wheelbase guises, with two distinctive design themes — SV Serenity and SV Intrepid.

According to the manufacturer, the SV Serenity theme “amplifies pure luxury detailing”, while the SV Intrepid theme “exudes a more stealth-like character”. Compared to the standard SUV, the SV gets an exclusive front bumper and grille design, wood and ceramic trim on the inside, semi-aniline leather interior, 14 additional colours from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette and 12 different alloy wheel designs.

Buyers also have the option to go for the sustainable ‘Ultrafabrics’ upholstery. Furthermore, customers who choose the LWB model can opt for the four-seat SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable ‘Club Table’ and an integrated refrigerator. Additionally, the SV models are equipped with 13.1-inch rear entertainment screens, which are the largest ever fitted to a Range Rover.

The fifth-gen Range Rover SV is also the first Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations model to use the new ceramic SV roundel and the simplified SV name. The new Range Rover SV in India will be available with either a 346hp, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, diesel or a 523hp, 4.4-litre, twin-turbo petrol V8.