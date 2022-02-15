Motoring

New Mercedes-Maybach S-class comes to India on March 3

Mercedes says the new Maybach S-class will launch in India on March 3. Based on the new V223 S-class that launched in India last year, the Maybach will pack in a plusher cabin and more space owing to a 180mm longer wheelbase.

The new Maybach S-class does not stray far from the standard S-class in terms of looks. The longer wheelbase and larger rear door aside, this luxury limousine features a number of Maybach specific cosmetic tweaks, including the signature Maybach grille, unique wheel designs, additional chrome and the Maybach logo on the C-pillar.

The cabin design too, is in-line with the regular S-class but with Maybach specific upholstery — trim inserts and graphics for the touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. The Maybach S-class will be available in a four-seat layout with individual powered rear seats separated by a full-length floor console. In terms of features, the Maybach will pack in all the bells and whistles from the regular S-class with some additional kit and a lengthy list of options.

As with global markets, Mercedes is expected to bring both variants of the Maybach S-class to India — the S 580 and the S 680. The S 580 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 developing 503hp and 700Nm paired with a 48V mild hybrid system capable of offering an additional boost of 20hp and 200Nm. 

The range-topping S 680, meanwhile, is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 pushing out 612hp and 900Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. As with the regular S-class, air-suspension will be standard with rear-wheel steering also expected to be offered.


