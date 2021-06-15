New Mercedes-Benz S-Class India launch on June 17

Mercedes will launch the all-new S-Class in India on June 17, 2021. The new S-Class will be introduced in a special CBU import Launch Edition with a choice of six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.

Of the two variants — the diesel 400d 4Matic and the petrol 450 4Matic — the S 400d will get the company’s OM656 in-line-six diesel engine developing 326hp and a notable 700Nm of torque. The S 450 petrol, too, will feature an in-line-six turbocharged unit, putting out 362hp and 500Nm of torque. All-wheel drive and a 9-speed automatic gearbox will be standard on both variants.

The Launch Edition models will be offered with a long list of equipment, including tech such as Mercedes’ new ‘Digital Light’ LED headlamps and rear-wheel steering. The Launch Editions will also feature AMG Line trim, giving the cars a sportier look with more aggressive design elements and alloy wheels.

On the inside, you will be greeted by a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display behind the steering, with Mercedes’ new 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, taking up a significant portion of the centre console. The new OLED touchscreen will run Mercedes’ latest MBUX system (NTG7) and also feature facial, voice and fingerprint recognition and receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Additionally, features like 64-colour active ambient lighting, a Burmester 4D surround sound system, and massaging seats up front will also be available. At the rear, the outer seats of the bench seat will be electrically adjustable and get a massage function. Other tech on offer will include rear seat entertainment screens, a central tablet controller for various in-car functions and unique rear seat front airbags.