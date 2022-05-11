New Mercedes-Benz C-Class makes it entry

Mercedes-Benz launches the fifth-generation C-Class in the Indian market with a starting price of ₹55 lakh. The new-generation C-Class sedan’s exterior and interior design is similar to the flagship S-Class sedan. Plus, for the first time, it gets mild-hybrid powertrain options across the range.

Mercedes-Benz is offering the new C-Class with two diesels and one petrol engine option. The entry-level C200 petrol variant comes with a new 204hp, 300Nm, 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which replaces the 2.0-litre engine from the outgoing model.

The C-Class diesel line-up for India starts with a C220d that’s priced at ₹56 lakh; it comes with a 200hp, 440Nm diesel engine. The top-spec C300d comes with the same powerplant, however, it gets a healthy 265hp, 440Nm on tap and is priced at ₹ 61 lakh.

The C200 and C220d variants of the new C-Class will be available in Avantgarde line, while the C300d comes on a sportier AMG line. The latter comes equipped with AMG-spec bumpers, a sportier grille and a different alloy wheel design.

The C200 and C220d will be available in six exterior colour options – Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. Meanwhile, the C300d will only be available in the last three.

All three engines come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and also get a 48V mild-hybrid tech with an integrated starter generator (ISG) system that provides an additional 20hp and up to 200Nm of torque. Mercedes-Benz India claims a fuel economy of 16.9kpl for the C200 and 23kpl for the C220d, which makes the latter the most fuel-efficient Mercedes-Benz in India. As for performance, the brand claims a 0-100kph sprint time of 7.3 seconds for the C200 and C220d variants, while the C300d can do the same in 5.7 seconds.

The new W206 C-Class follows the design language of the A-Class, E-Class and S-Class stable mates, primarily by way of shorter overhangs, a more angular front end and new headlamp and tail-lamp designs. In terms of dimensions, the new C-Class has a 25mm longer wheelbase at 2,865mm and the overall length is up by 65mm. The car is also wider by 10mm.

While the external proportions of the C-Class remain the same, Mercedes has given the new C-Class a completely new exterior and interior design. These include prominent ‘power bulges’ on the hood, a revised glasshouse that has been moved slightly farther back to give it a cab-rearwards design, and its creases and character lines have been kept to a minimum, primarily to highlight the prominent shoulder line.

Even on the inside, the C-Class is heavily inspired by the S-Class as is evident from the portrait-orientated, tablet-style 11.9-inch central touchscreen. It uses Mercedes’ second-generation MBUX infotainment software, complete with connected car tech and voice assistant. It also comes with biometric authentication via fingerprint or voice, to access personalised data and media.

The screen is angled slightly towards the driver for ease of use and visibility, while a high-definition floating LCD digital instrument display and a new multi-spoke steering wheel are also similar to the ones on the new S-Class.

The C-Class gets unique jet engine-inspired air vents, and the gear shifter and rotary dial have been removed, giving the centre console a very minimalist and clean look. Most infotainment functions are now operated via touch-sensitive pads on the steering wheel.

Other standout features on the new C includes dual-zone climate control, dual-pane sunroof, wireless charging, powered front seats and steering adjust, and Mercedes’ Digital Lights headlamps (C300d).

The C-Class will be available with three interior colour options – Macchiato Beige, Sienna Brown and Black – paired with either open-pore wood trim with aluminium inserts or a metal weave trim, depending on the variant.