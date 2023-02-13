New Maruti Dzire Tour S launched in India 

February 13, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire Tour S for the fleet market in India. Prices for the compact sedan start from ₹6.51 lakh for the Std(O) petrol variant and go up to ₹7.36 lakh for the Std(O) CNG variant. The new Tour S replaces the outgoing model that was based on the second-gen Dzire and joins the Ertiga (Tour M) and the WagonR (Tour H3) models. All three models are sold via Maruti Suzuki’s Arena and commercial dealerships.

The new Tour S, being based on the third-gen Dzire, will help Maruti with better economies of scale, unlike before when two generations of the car were sold together.

The new Tour S is available in three colour options — Arctic White, Midnight Black and Silky Silver. The new Tour S remains identical in terms of design to the current Dzire, albeit with some key differences such as the steel wheels, black door handles and mirror caps, and the ‘Tour S’ badging on the tailgate.

In terms of equipment, the new Tour S gets LED tail-lights, manual air conditioning and speed-sensitive door locks. The compact sedan also gets safety features such as a Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), dual airbags and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The new Dzire Tour S is powered by the 1.2-litre K Series engine that puts out 90hp and 113Nm of peak torque in petrol mode. However, that dips to 77hp and 98.5Nm of torque when switched to CNG mode. Maruti claims that the petrol-powered Dzire Tour S offers a claimed fuel economy figure of 23.15kpl, whereas the CNG-powered version offers 32.12km/kg. According to the brand, the new Tour S CNG is 21% more efficient than the outgoing model.

The new Dzire Tour S is the only ICE-powered fleet vehicle on sale as Hyundai no longer sells the fleet version of the old Xcent or the current Aura. Its only other competition is the Tata Xpres T EV, the fleet-only counterpart of the Tigor EV.

The Dzire compact sedan for private buyers is available in four trims — LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXi+ — and currently retails for ₹6.44 lakh-9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Dzire rivals other compact sedans such as the recently facelifted Hyundai Aura (₹6.30 lakh-8.87 lakh), Honda Amaze (₹6.89 lakh-9.48 lakh) and the Tata Tigor (₹6.20-8.90 lakh) in the market.

ADVERTISEMENT