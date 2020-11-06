Motoring

New Hyundai i20 launched on November 5

Hyundai launched the new i20 in India on November 5. Bookings for the car are currently open. Customers can book the new i20 for ₹21,000 at their nearest Hyundai dealership or on the company’s online retail platform. Compared to the outgoing car, the new i20 gets a sharper and sportier overall styling with a wider 'cascading grille' design, new headlight and DRL design along with new tail lights and angular Z-shaped LED inserts.

Under the hood, the all-new i20 will come with two petrol and one diesel engines option: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The 1.2-litre engine will come with the option of both a 5-speed manual and Hyundai’s iVT automatic gearbox. The 1.0-litre unit meanwhile will come with either a 7-speed DCT automatic or an iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox. The 1.5 diesel will likely come paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai plans to pack the new i20 with a lengthy features list, with the hatchback getting a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Hyundai’s ‘BlueLink’ connected car features. In its higher trims, the new i20 is also expected to get a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting and even ventilated front seats.

At launch, the new Hyundai i20 will be available in four trim-levels – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O).

