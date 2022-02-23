Introducing the new Honda CB500s range of 2022

Honda unveiled new versions of its CB500 range motorcycles internationally, including the CB500X, CB500F, and the CBR500R, featuring new-look USD front fork, twin-disc brake set-up in exciting new colours.

The CB range siblings were equipped with only a single disc at the front. But now, they get twin 296mm discs up front with radially mounted Nissin calipers on the CBR500R and CB500F. They also get the Showa SFF-BP 41mm inverted fork that was previously meant for the CB650R.

These new units should improve the ride, handling and braking on all three motorcycles. The CBR500R and the CB500F also get new wheels with a Y-spoke aluminium design. The CB500X soft-roader, however, still gets a 19-inch wheel up front.

The models also get new colours, with the Grand Prix Red available for all three of the CBRs. The CB500F is also available in Pearl Smoky Gray, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, and Pearl Dusk Yellow, while the CB500R and CBR500X are available in Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Organic Green respectively.

The CB500 siblings still come with a 47hp, 43.2Nm, 471cc parallel-twin engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

Of the three CB500 ranges, only the CB500X is currently offered in India through the CKD route, which means that it is currently priced at around a pricy ₹ 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). We expect it is likely that Honda will update the CB500X for Indian markets as well.