New-gen Lexus RX hybrid launched

April 21, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST

Team Autocar

Lexus has launched the new RX hybrid SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹95.80 lakh for the RX350h Luxury variant, and going up to ₹1.18 crore for the higher-performance RX500h F-Sport+ variant (both prices, ex-showroom, India). The Lexus RX was unveiled at in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

Lexus has priced the RX competitively — its earlier models were priced higher when compared to its rivals — hence, the delay in its India launch.

The new Lexus RX is available with a choice of two powertrains. The first is the RX350h Luxury, which is powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to a CVT, and, in combination with the electric motor, develops 250hp and 242Nm. It gets an all-wheel drive system as standard that is capable of doing 0-100kph in a claimed 7.9 seconds, with a claimed top speed of 200kph.

The RX500h F-Sport+ gets a 2.4-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In combination with the e-motor, it produces 371hp and 460Nm of torque. With all-wheel drive as standard, the RX500h can do the 0-100kph dash in 6.2 seconds (claimed) and go on to a claimed top speed of 210kph.

Lexus uses a bipolar nickel-metal hydride battery in the new RX, RX350h features a 259.2V battery, while the RX500h gets a 288V battery.

The new RX adopts Lexus’ Alluring X Verve design language and emulates the ‘spindle body’ appearance of the new RZ electric SUV. The RX500h gets the F-Sport body kit that has some visual differences over the standard model. Where the latter gets chrome accents outside, the F-Sport gets piano black accents. 

The RX measures 4,890mm in length, 1,920mm in width and 1,650mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,850mm. Compared to the previous generation, the new RX has the same length and height, but is now 25mm wider with a 60mm longer wheelbase. 

Lexus has incorporated its Tazuna (Japanese for rein) concept for the fifth-gen RX, which it defines as being “human-centric” with an aim to connect the driver to the road for better concentration. 

The RX features a heads-up display, a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay — Android Auto is wired — and a panoramic sunroof. Lexus is offering a choice of three interior colours — Black, Dark Sepia and Solis White — and two trim options, which include sumi woodgrain and medium bamboo brown.

