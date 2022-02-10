New Alfa Romeo Tonale revealed

10 February 2022 13:06 IST

Alfa Romeo has revealed its new Tonale SUV. A rival to the likes of the Audi Q3 and Volvo XC40, the Tonale is not only the first model to be launched in this new era under Stellantis for Alfa Romeo, but is also its foray into electrification.

The Tonale is designed to cater to younger customers while still retaining various nods to the brand’s heritage. These design touches include the ‘GT Line’, which runs from the rear to the headlights, and the 3+3 headlights, which reflect those of the 1989 SZ. The front also features the iconic ‘Trilobo’ nose and distinctive ‘Scudetto’ shield. The alloy wheels are a modern take on the telephone-dial design that featured on models such as the 33 Stradale.

The Tonale also packs plenty of tech such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a customisable home screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a host of driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control and traffic-jam assistance.

Other features include a built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant and the ability for Amazon to deliver parcels directly to the car, once it is unlocked by the owner remotely.

For now, the Tonale range comprises two electrified variants: a 1.5-litre petrol mild-hybrid developing 130hp or 160hp and a more plugged-in hybrid (PHEV) pairing a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and an electric motor to develop a combined 275hp.

The mild-hybrid uses a 48V electric motor which is active in start-up, low-speed driving and cruising in electric mode. The PHEV model meanwhile offers between 60km and 80km of electric-only range.

The Tonale will be the last Alfa to sit on a platform developed by the former parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) as future models move to Stellantis’ global platforms.