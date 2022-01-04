Naveen Soni appointed president of Lexus India

Naveen Soni has taken over as the president of Lexus India.

As senior vice president for Toyota Kirloskar Motors through 2020 and 2021, Soni has spearheaded sale and service and has been involved with the development of key models such as the Glanza and Urban Cruiser, which were sourced from Maruti as part of the global agreement between Toyota and Suzuki.

Soni takes charge of Lexus at a time of heightened awareness of global warming, and hopes that the Lexus’ hybrid model line-up will appeal to the environmentally conscious buyer who is keen to make a statement.