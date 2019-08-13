much-awaited launches this August

Motoring

The Indian automotive industry has been facing a slowdown, but there are a few new launches headed our way

The Indian automotive industry has been facing a slowdown for the past few months, but there are a few bright spots, in the form of new launches headed our way. So what’s coming? Read on to know more.

New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Launch: August 20, 2019

Design-wise, the Grand i10 Nios seems to follow in the new Santro’s footsteps,some flavourPowering the new hatchback will be a BS-VI-compliant version of the current car’s 83hp, 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, while a BS-VI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre U2 diesel unit will also make its way to the new Grand i10 range. Both engines will get manual and AMT automatic gearbox options. , in the range of ₹5-7 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom). The Grand i10 Nios will be sold alongside the current Grand i10 and will slot in between the Grand i10 and i20 in Hyundai's line-up

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Launch: August 21, 2019

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV. The brand-new model sports refreshed styling all around, as it gets exterior body cladding, new alloy wheels, a redesigned front end with a more upright nose, a flatter hood, a trapezoidal grille and new headlights with angular LED DRLs. On the inside, as the XL6 name implies, the crossover will get a six-seat configuration (with captain seats in the second row). In terms of engines, the XL6 is expected to come with a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 105hp and 138Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox for now, with talks of introducing a 4-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox, down the line. Maruti Suzuki is scheduled to launch the XL6 on August 21, 2019.

BMW 3 Series

Launch: August 21, 2019

The seventh generation of the BMW 3 Series is going to be launched in the Indian market on August 21, 2019. The new 3 Series is underpinned on the same Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform as the 5 and 7 Series, which means the new 3 Series will be bigger, lighter and safer than its predecessor. The styling of the new 3 Series is marginally tweaked, as compared to the outgoing model. For the Indian 3 Series, BMW will carry forward the current model’s 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, but will increase its output to produce to 258hp and 400Nm of torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel will produce 190hp and 400Nm of torque. Both engines will come paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Renault Triber

Launch: August 2019 (Second half)

Renault is all set to launch its new sub-four-metre — the Triber. The model is based on a modified version of the Renault Kwid’s CMF-A platform, and will be positioned above the Kwid in the carmaker’s India line-up. A major talking point of the Triber is also its flexible seating arrangement, which offers seating for up to seven people. The Renault Triber comes with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which produces 72hp and 96Nm of torque. The engine will come paired with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox. Renault unveiled the Triber on June 19, 2019 and is expected to launch the model in the second half of August.

