MotoSoul to be held on March 3, 4

December 30, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

The second edition of the TVS MotoSoul festival will be held on March 3 and 4 at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa. The two-day biker event is expected to be bigger than the one one held in 2019 and will include activities and performances from top Indian and international artistes.

One can expect on obstacle race, dirt race, moto crossfit and a special show by stunt riders from the Petronas TVS Racing team. There will also be talks by various moto personalities, live canvas painting and a session to teach attendees to click a 360-degree photo with a bike — all with a live DJ providing the music too.

TVS also plans to launch a new bike and showcase its model range, including race machines.

To be a part of the fest, register online by paying ₹1,700. TVS has come up with th offer to rent out Apaches and Ronins to those who wish to participate in racing events.

