ADVERTISEMENT

MotoSoul to be held on March 3, 4

December 30, 2022 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Team Autocar

The second edition of the TVS MotoSoul festival will be held on March 3 and 4 at Hilltop, Vagator, Goa. The two-day biker event is expected to be bigger than the one one held in 2019 and will include activities and performances from top Indian and international artistes.

One can expect on obstacle race, dirt race, moto crossfit and a special show by stunt riders from the Petronas TVS Racing team. There will also be talks by various moto personalities, live canvas painting and a session to teach attendees to click a 360-degree photo with a bike — all with a live DJ providing the music too.

TVS also plans to launch a new bike and showcase its model range, including race machines. 

To be a part of the fest, register online by paying ₹1,700. TVS has come up with th offer to rent out Apaches and Ronins to those who wish to participate in racing events.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US