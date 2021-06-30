Mini unveils facelifts for JCW, Convertible, 3-door hatchback

30 June 2021 14:39 IST

Mini has launched the facelifts of its 3-door hatchback, Convertible and John Cooper Works (JCW) hot hatch. The Mini 3-Door is priced at ₹38 lakh, while the Convertible and JCW hot-hatch are priced at ₹44 lakh and ₹45.5 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Styling changes include a revised nose with a grille that stretches to the base of the bumper along with new bumpers front and rear. The JCW model gets a more aggressive look with prominent vents in the bumper and a full-black mesh-finish grille, roof mounted spoiler and model specific alloy wheels. All three models sit on new design alloy wheels and Mini claims that the wheel arch contouring too has been revised for the updated hatchbacks. The wheels are standard 17-inch alloy, though the JCW can be optioned with 18-inch units.

The cabin stays more or less in-line with the outgoing model, save for new upholstery colours and some additional kit. A notable change to the updated hatchbacks is the now standard 8.8-inch touchscreen. Also new to the equipment list is an optional 5.0-inch digital instrument display.

All three hatchbacks get standard kit such as auto LED headlamps, auto wipers, rear parking sensors, rear view camera, auto climate control, height adjustable front seats, ambient lighting, dual airbags, ABS, traction control and stability control to name a few.

The JCW additionally packs in bits such as JCW Sport seats and steering, cruise control and a Harman Kardon Hi-Fi audio system — all optional on the standard hatchback and convertible.

Buyers can additionally option on kit such as a panoramic sunroof, front parking sensors, hands-free parking, wireless phone charging, heads-up display, adaptive suspension and more.

Under the hood all three models use a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The 3-Door and Convertible are available in Cooper S spec, meaning the unit puts out 192hp and 280Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In the JCW, the unit develops a meatier 231hp and 320Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.