Mini Cooper SE to roll out on February 24

Mini will launch its all-electric Cooper SE in India on February 24. The carmaker opened bookings for the electric hatchback late last year with all 30 units of the first batch already booked.

For the uninitiated, the Cooper SE is based on the Cooper 3-door hatchback, and, while both cars look near identical, the SE swaps the internal combustion engine for an electric motor and a battery.

All traditional elements of the Cooper’s design, like the round LED headlamps, the Union Jack-themed LED tail-lamps and, of course, that familiar silhouette, have all been retained.

There are, however, some key differentiators like the blanked-out front grille with a new ‘E’ badge, a slightly reprofiled front bumper, a redesigned rear bumper that does not need to house exhaust pipes, and the yellow accents on the door mirror caps and wheels. Speaking of which, the distinctive wheel design on the Cooper SE is made to look like a British plug-socket. It also sits 15mm higher than the combustion-engined model to allow clearance for the battery pack.