Mini Cooper SE hits the India market

February 26, 2022 11:10 IST

Mini has launched the all-electric Cooper SE at ₹ 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Being brought in as a CBU unit, the hatchback is available in a single, fully-loaded variant. Only 30 units were allotted for India in the first batch and Mini says they have already been spoken for. Deliveries for the first batch will start in March, with bookings for the next commencing around the same time.

India is getting the facelifted version of the Cooper SE with traditional elements of the Cooper’s design, such as the round LED headlamps, the Union Jack-themed LED tail-lamps and that familiar silhouette, being retained.

There are, however, some key differentiators such as the larger blanked-out front grille, a slightly re-profiled front bumper, a redesigned rear bumper, the absence of exhaust pipes, and the bright yellow accents on the mirror caps and wheels. The distinctive 17-inch design of the wheels resembles a British plug-socket. The SE also sits 15mm higher than the combustion-engine model to allow clearance for the battery pack.

The Cooper SE will be available in four colours in India — White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

On the inside, the SE’s overall dashboard design is similar to the standard Cooper hatchback, but a key highlight is the new 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, with the Cooper SE being the first Mini to get it. The only other difference is a new toggle switch on the centre console for the brake-regeneration system, while the bright yellow accents have been carried over to the interior as well.

In terms of features, the Cooper SE gets an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay compatibility, sports seats, a Harman Kardon audio system, panoramic glass roof, Nappa leather steering wheel and a tire pressure monitoring system.

Powering the Cooper SE is an electric motor that produces 184hp and 270Nm of torque, drawing power from a 32.6kWh battery that is mounted beneath the passenger seat in a T-shape, and sends power to the front wheels. This results in a 0-100kph sprint in 7.3 seconds and a top-speed of 150kph. The Cooper SE also gets four drive modes — Mid, Sport, Green and Green+.

Mini says the Cooper SE gives a WLTP-certified range of up to 270km, and charges from 0-80% in 36 minutes via a 50kW fast charger, while a 11kW wall box (provided as standard) charges it from 0-80% in 150 minutes.

As of now, there is no direct rival to the Mini Cooper SE in India in terms of body style or segment.