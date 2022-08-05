Mid-range Tata Tiago NRG XT trim launched

August 05, 2022 07:44 IST

Tata has introduced the new mid-range XT trim on the Tiago NRG at ₹6.42 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new XT trim sits below the XZ trim of the Tiago’s cross-hatch derivative.

The NRG’s XT trim gets the fog lamps and faux roof rails blacked-out B-pillar, as well as the black plastic cladding along the lower section of the body and over the wheel arches from the fully loaded XZ trim. However, it comes with 14-inch steel wheels compared to the 15-inch dual-tone alloys on the XZ trim.

On the inside, the NRG XT trim gets a 2-DIN audio system compared to the 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the XZ trim, but gets the all-black colour scheme, steering mounted controls, a vanity mirror on the passenger side, and a height adjustable driver’s seat.

The Tiago NRG cross-hatch remains mechanically identical to the Tiago hatchback, making 86hp and 113Nm from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. However, unlike the XZ trim, which gets a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options, the new XT trim only gets a 5-speed manual.

The brand has also updated the existing XT trim of the Tiago hatchback with new features, and it is now priced from ₹6.15 lakh to ₹7.05 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updates include a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a rear parcel shelf, a vanity mirror on the passenger side and a blacked-out B-pillar. Customers also get a new ‘Midnight Plum’ colour option, along with the existing Opal White, Daytona Grey, Arizona Blue and Flame Red colour schemes.

Tata is also offering a new Rhythm pack for the Tiago XT trim at an additional cost of ₹30,000 that adds a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a rear camera, and four tweeters for the existing four-speaker Harman audio system.

The XT trim of the Tiago hatchback is available in petrol, CNG manual and automatic variants.