Michael Perschke steps down as Automobili Pininfarina CEO

Michael Perschke has announced his decision to step down from his role as the CEO of Automobili Pininfarina, a little over two years after taking over. In a statement on social media, Perschke said, “I have been thinking a lot in the last few weeks and defined for myself a goal — how I can personally contribute more and make a difference. I have therefore decided to step down as CEO of Automobili Pininfarina today.”

Confirming Perschke’s departure, company chairman and Mahindra MD, Pawan Goenka, said, “Michael was instrumental in the creation of Automobili Pininfarina’s business model and strategy. He can look back on an impressive success story in developing a disruptive product and founding this organisation. We wish to place on record our appreciation for Michael Perschke for his passionate contribution and wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”

Perschke took over as CEO of Automobili Pininfarina when Mahindra launched the EV start-up in 2018. It was under his leadership that Automobili Pininfarina went on to unveil the 1,900hp Battista hypercar in 2019, with a 150-unit limited production run. Prior to his role at Pininfarina, Perschke has worked for several carmakers, including a stint at the helm of Audi India.

Goenka confirmed that Automobili Pininfarina COO Per Svantesson will replace Perschke as interim CEO. Svantesson himself has previously worked with Volvo and EV specialist NEVS.

Automobili Pininfarina is already working on its second model, codenamed PF-One, said to be a Lamborghini Urus-rivalling electric super-SUV.