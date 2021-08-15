MG launches new Hector Shine

15 August 2021 00:00 IST

MG has introduced a new mid-spec Shine trim on the Hector SUV with prices starting from ₹ 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Hector Shine has been positioned between the existing Super and Smart trims.

The new mid-spec variant is based on the second-from-base Super trim and gets some additional features. The most important upgrade is a new single-pane sunroof that has been introduced on the Hector for the first time. Until now, the Hector was only available with a panoramic sunroof in its top-spec Sharp trim.

It also additionally gets keyless entry, push button start, an electric parking brake with auto hold, telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel and chrome finished door handles. Apart from the sunroof, it is worth noting that the aforementioned features will be exclusive to only the petrol-CVT variant on the Shine trim.

The Hector Shine rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and misses out on the larger 18-inch wheels available with the top-spec trims. MG has also taken this opportunity to introduce a new colour on the Hector — Havana Grey — which will be offered on all except for the base Style trim.

The new mid-spec Hector Shine is available with both the 143hp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (non-hybrid) and the 170hp 2.0-litre diesel engine options. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard while the turbo-petrol engine can also be had with a CVT automatic gearbox.