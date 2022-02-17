MG launches AR-powered MG eXpert digital platform

February 17, 2022 17:41 IST

MG Motor India has introduced a new digital platform that has been developed to allow its customers to experience the brand’s models from the comfort of their homes. Dubbed the MG eXpert, it uses augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) tech to deliver a complete showroom experience.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple carmakers have rolled out online sales platforms, enabling customers to purchase a car without having to visit the dealership. What makes MG eXpert different, as per the brand, is that it uses AR technology, together with human intervention, to provide a holistic car buying experience.

MG has partnered with tech company Eccentric Engines to use their Experience Manager tool for this platform. The brand says this tool delivers a seamless product exploration process and bridges the gap between virtual and face-to-face interactions.

The MG eXpert process starts off with the customer having to choose the model of their interest on the company’s website. The customer would then be put in touch with a sales representative via a video call, who, in turn, will live stream the vehicle using AR tech on to the customer’s screen and take them through the variants, colour options, accessories and prices of the selected model. The customer can then specify the car as per their liking and experience it from the comfort of their homes.

The platform can also be used to provide finance options and test drive details to the customers. MG has said the service will presently be available in select parts of the country, but it plans on expanding it by the end of Q2 2022. The service will also be available 24x7 by the second half of this year. It is to be noted that the new MG eXpert platform is different from the ‘My MG App’ that was rolled out by the manufacturer in 2020.