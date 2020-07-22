MG Hector Plus: comfier middle row, flexibility of a third row

22 July 2020 19:18 IST

The Hector Plus’s 10.4-inch touchscreen system also has a new ‘chit-chat’ feature

Take an MG Hector, replace the second-row bench with a pair of captain’s chairs, add in a third row of seats and what you get is the new Hector Plus. There are some additions to justify the ‘Plus’, but the comfier middle row and flexibility of a third row are big draws.

Given that the Hector Plus is intended for the chauffeur-driven, it is only apt to start the review from the comfort of its middle row. Finished in premium-looking tan leatherette upholstery, the sculpted captain’s chairs look very inviting. The seats are comfortable with well-judged cushioning and a wide range of seat adjustments. You can move the seats fore and aft, the backrest is reclinable, and adjustable armrests only add to the comfort. Then there is the space — you won’t feel cramped even when sliding the seats forward to free up room for a third-row passenger. However, thigh support isn’t the best and individuals with a large frame may find the seats a bit narrow.

Toned down

MG has categorically said the third row is not meant for adults and it really isn’t. Access from between the middle-row seats is cumbersome and the space is best for children. The knees-up seating and upright backrest is also unlikely to win any praise. What is nice though is that you get dedicated vents and blower controls for the third row, but its inclusion has eaten into luggage capacity. With all seats up, there is a fairly limited 155 litres of space, which can be expanded to 530 litres by folding the third row.

MG Hector Plus Hybrid specifications Length 4720mm

Width 1835mm

Height 1760mm

Wheelbase 2750mm

Engine 1451cc, 4-cyls, turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid

Power 143hp at 5000rpm

Torque 250Nm at 1600-3600rpm

Gearbox 6-speed manual



Fuel tank capacity 60 litres



Tyre size 215/60 R17

Up front, the Hector Plus is near identical to the standard Hector. Drivers will love the excellent visibility afforded by the large glasshouse and low dashboard, though the reflective cover for the speed and tacho dials makes for uneasy viewing.

The main talking point up front, as with the Hector, is the 10.4-inch touchscreen system. It runs a lot smoother than it did on the earlier Hectors, and over-the-air updates ensure that it is largely future-proof. The Hector Plus debuts a new ‘chit-chat’ feature that includes pre-recorded responses and while it packs in loads of connected features, a few physical buttons for commonly-used functions would have been nice.

MG has dialled back on some of the Hector’s flash value. The frameless treatment makes the grille appear larger; the main LED headlamp clusters have been redone and the bumper looks neater. Around the back, the reflector strip connecting the tail-lights has been dropped. The mock exhaust openings look unnecessary, but the 17-inch wheels that look a size or two too small for an SUV is disappointing. The new Starry Blue colour is rather nice though.

Family car

Like the Hector, the Hector Plus is available with three engines — a 170hp/350Nm, 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual; a 143hp/250Nm, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual or dual-clutch auto; and a 143hp/250Nm, 1.5-litre petrol with a mild-hybrid system and 6-speed manual, which is the Hector Plus that we drove.

While it might seem insufficient for an SUV as heavy as this, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol does get the job done. The engine isn’t outright punchy or quick revving. A light enough clutch and easy gearshifts help while the mild-hybrid system also does its work.

The Hector Plus is, surprisingly, easy to drive. The light steering, relatively tight turning circle and 360-degree camera make it easy to place in tight confines while the cushy low-speed ride only furthers its case as a city-friendly SUV. It is on the open road and at higher speeds that the Hector Plus doesn’t feel as well rounded. There is an up-and-down movement that creeps into the experience, and it gets amplified the faster you go.

As a comfy SUV for the family, the Hector Plus works rather well. Add in MG’s service and ownership packages, and you will find that your money buys you a whole lot of SUV. With prices starting at ₹13.49 lakh and topping off at ₹18.54 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the Hector Plus is pricier than the standard by ₹40,000-₹65,000, though prices go up by ₹50,000 post August 13.