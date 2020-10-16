Motoring

MG Gloster launched

MG has launched its new flagship SUV, the Gloster in India with prices ranging from ₹28.98 -₹35.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices are introductory and valid till October 31 or for the first 2,000 customers. The Gloster comes in a choice of four trim levels — Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy, with either a six or seven-seat cabin layout depending on the variant. The Gloster gets two diesel engine options. The first is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine which churns out 163hp and 375Nm of torque. This engine is only available in the Super and Smart trim levels. The second engine option, a twin-turbo version of the same engine, is offered on the higher Sharp and Savvy trims. It makes 218hp and 480Nm of torque and gets on-demand four-wheel drive. Both engine options come paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

MG’s flagship SUV competes in the full-size segment against other 7-seat ladder-frame SUVs. This means, its key rivals include the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

