MG drops Hector, Hector Plus petrol DCT from line-up

08 January 2022 13:09 IST

MG has dropped the dual-clutch automatic petrol variants of the Hector and Hector Plus. The mid-size SUV was launched in 2019 with a 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch auto (DCT) for its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, but in early 2021, the British brand added an 8-step CVT automatic option for the same engine. Buyers looking for a petrol Hector automatic can now only opt for the CVT equipped variants.

The MG Hector was lauded for offering a comprehensive powertrain line-up at launch, which not only included a turbo-petrol and a turbo-diesel but a mild-hybrid petrol as well. As mentioned, the petrol version was offered with automatic transmissions, but the other two were manual only and continue to be so.

MG has also trimmed the Hector petrol range down to just one automatic version and it has chosen the CVT. This type of transmission generally tends to offer greater smoothness and fuel economy.

Advertising

Advertising

Interestingly, the DCT and CVT versions of the Hector turbo petrol were offered at the exact same price, variant for variant, so it was purely a matter of preference for the buyer.

Those seeking an MG Hector automatic will be well catered to with the CVT version. It is offered with Eco and Sport drive modes, and comes in the Shine, Smart and Sharp trim levels of the 5-seat Hector, and the Smart and Sharp versions of the 6-seat Hector Plus. It is not available with the 7-seat Hector Plus.