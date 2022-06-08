MG creates their own Metaverse – MGverse

MG Motor India has announced its upcoming new online platform, dubbed the MGverse, which combines multiple online platforms into one. It is MG’s vision of a metaverse where it intends to bring together all its customers, employees and partners for an immersive digital experience. The platform can be accessed on mobile and web browsers, although it is still in the development phase. The first phase of the platform will be ready for use by Diwali this year.

MG has categorised MGverse in five distinct experience centers — Explore and Creator’s Centre, NFT Gallery, MG Car Club, Gaming Arena and MG Knowledge Centre. The Explore and Creator’s section is essentially an extension of MG’s online car configurator where customers can personalise, accessorise and finally book their vehicles on the metaverse. Customers will even be assisted by a 3D virtual human assistant. Additionally, the new platform will also allow customers to take virtual test drives in cities and streets of their choice.

MG was the first carmaker to launch a collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) in December last year, and now, the same will be integrated on the MGverse platform, which will also allow users to see, list, and transact NFTs as well. Users can also collaborate and create their own NFTs and earn.

The MG Car Club (MGCC) is a platform for MG owners — both past and present — to connect and engage through member-only events and concerts. The Car Club will also have a special section for official MG merchandise and accessories. Meanwhile, the Gaming Arena will have a collection of games, including racing ones, where users can race on a track of their choice in sportier MGs.

The Knowledge Centre is specifically for employees and partners for upskilling and attending virtual training sessions, conferences, meetings, etc.

With the MGverse, the company is focusing on a digital customer experience, particularly aimed at the Gen Z and Gen Alpha groups. The platform is not limited to just MG owners and is open for all.

MG also intends to make similar experiences available for VR (Virtual Reality) headsets, to be experienced both at home and showrooms.