MG Comet EV launched in India

MG has launched the Comet EV at ₹7.98 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) in India. The Comet EV sits in a segment of its own and MG is targeting buyers looking for a city runabout with a small footprint.

The Comet EV will be available for test drives from April 27; bookings open on May 15, with deliveries slotted shortly after.

Based on the Wuling Air EV, the Comet EV has a boxy design language with interesting touches such as a full-width LED light bar, which MG calls the Extended Horizon connecting lights. Alongside, there is a strip of chrome and piano black that connects both wing mirrors. The charging port for the Comet EV is also placed at the front, under the light bar, and its flap houses an illuminated MG logo.

The Comet EV rides on 12-inch alloy wheels, the smallest wheel size on any vehicle available in the market currently. It also gets an asymmetrical window design, with the rear windows mounted vertically. At the rear, too, the Comet EV gets the Extended Horizon connecting lights. The EV is available in five colours with multiple graphics packs categorised under sticker styles and lit packs.

Inside, the Comet EV has a white and grey interior highlighted by two 10.25-inch screens — one for the infotainment system and the other for the digital instrument cluster. The front passenger seat has a one-touch tumble and fold feature, while the rear seats get a 50:50 split. The Comet also features a rotary drive selector.

The Comet EV gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual AC controls, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, three USB ports and over 55 connected features. Safety features on the Comet EV include ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse camera and sensors as well as dual front airbags.

MG has equipped the Comet EV with a 17.3kWh battery that is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance and gets an ARAI-certified range of 230km. MG is also offering a 3.3kW onboard charger that takes seven hours to fully charge the battery. MG has sourced the battery from Tata AutoComp.

The Comet gets a single electric motor developing 42hp and 110Nm of torque, which sends power to the rear wheels via an automatic gearbox. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width and 1,640mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,010mm. To put its size into perspective, the other small car available in India, the Alto K10, is 556mm longer than the Comet EV.

