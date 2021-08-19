MG Astor to get AI assistant, level 2 autonomous driver aids

MG has announced that its upcoming Astor SUV will come equipped with a personal AI (artificial intelligence) assistant and Level 2 Autonomous Driver Assistance Systems, both segment-first features.

The Astor is said to be the first global MG model to come equipped with a personal AI assistant that has been designed by American firm ‘Star Design’. The Astor will feature an interactive robot on the dashboard for its personal AI assistant.

Powered by the i-Smart Hub, the AI assistant will be capable of depicting human-like emotions and voices, and can give detailed information on every topic through Wikipedia. It has been designed to engage with people in the car and even turns to listen to you when you talk to it. It will also serve as a platform for CAAP-based (Car-as-a-Platform) services.

The Astor is the first car that gets theCAAP software that integrates technologies such as Blockchain, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, thus allowing customers a personalised set of services. It hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity and so on.

The other most notable highlight will be the Level 2 ADAS tech, a first for the midsize SUV segment. Powered by mid-range radars and cameras, ADAS will bring in features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System, amongst others.

With this announcement, MG also officially teased the Astor for India. Essentially a face-lifted version of the ZS SUV, the India-spec SUV gets some design changes over the model on sale in Europe with a unique design for the grille. The grille features a radial pattern concentrating at the centre and is finished in electroplated tungsten steel which gives it a three-dimensional effect. MG has also teased the dual tone ‘Sangria Red’ interior of the Astor, which will be one of the three interior themes.