MG aiming for 20% sales from EVs in the coming years

30 December 2021 13:55 IST

MG Motor India, which launched the ZS EV in January 2020, is now gearing up to introduce its second all-electric product, which is touted to cost ₹10-15 lakh, by March 2023. “We expect EVs to contribute over 20% to our overall sales in the next two years,” said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

MG says the upcoming EV will be based on a global platform, but customised to Indian regulations and customer tastes. The automaker is also looking to achieve high localisation levels, including assembly of battery and other components, to meet the government’s guidelines for the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme.

MG’s affordable, mass-market EV will go head-on against the Tata Nexon EV, and it can also be expected to give a fillip to EV sales in India, which is currently devoid of multiple options for the consumer. For now, the only other offering in the sub-₹15 lakh category is the Tata Tigor EV.

In terms of its existing EV sales, MG is seeing an increasing demand for the ZS EV. It has sold a cumulative 3,838 units of the ZS EV over the 22 months since its launch. The company says it is currently averaging 700 bookings for the ZS EV every month.

Notably, at 2,696 units, 70% of the ZS EV’s sales have come over the first 11 months of 2021. The all-electric crossover has contributed 7% to MG’s total sales this year.