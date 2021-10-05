Mercedes to launch locally assembled S-class on October 7

05 October 2021 09:55 IST

Mercedes launched the new S-class in India earlier this year as a fully-imported CBU model with prices ranging from ₹ 2.17–2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India). The carmaker is now gearing up to introduce the locally assembled S-Class on October 7, 2021.

While the locally assembled version of the S-Class is expected to drop some features over its imported launch edition, most of the equipment is expected to be carried over. Features like the 12.8-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, the 12.3-inch digital instrument display, ambient lighting, automatic climate control and powered front seats are expected to be carried over, though tech such as the Burmester 4D surround sound system and rear seat entertainment touchscreens might not come fit as standard.

Under the hood, the locally assembled S-Class will feature the same petrol and diesel engine options as its current CBU counterpart — a pair of six-cylinder turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Both engines will come paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, though it remains to be seen if rear-wheel steering or Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system will come as standard fit.

The locally assembled S-class is expect to be priced lower than its CBU counterpart.