Mercedes to bring in more G63, GLS Maybach 600 units

February 16, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST

Shilpa Anandraj

Mercedes-Benz has reopened bookings for its two high-end SUVs — the AMG G63 off-roader and the GLS Maybach 600. India has received additional units of the G63 and GLS Maybach, reducing the waiting period substantially. The initial bookings are for existing Mercedes-Benz owners before it is offered to new customers.

Earlier, the waiting period for high-end Mercedes cars and SUVs was up to two years, owing to their demand. The G-Class SUV had the longest waiting period and Mercedes had said the off-roader was sold out for two years. Now, with increased allocation, Mercedes says the waiting period for the AMG G-Class is a year and a half, compared to the earlier wait period of two to three years.

Mercedes-Benz says the waiting period for the GLS Maybach 600 has also been reduced significantly and currently stands at eight months for single-tone paint shades and up to 10 months for dual-tone paint shades.

The AMG G63 and the GLS Maybach 600 are a part of what Mercedes-Benz calls the Top-End Vehicle (TEV) segment, and it was the fastest-growing segment within the carmaker’s portfolio in 2022, registering a 69% yearly growth. The G63 has seen a price hike and now costs ₹2.7 crore, while the GLS Maybach is priced from ₹2.92 crore (ex-showroom) upwards.

Mercedes-Benz also announced that it will launch 10 new models in India in 2023. The TEV segment, which started with the Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet, will be a key focus this year with more than half of the new Mercedes Benz launches coming from this segment. These are likely to include an updated G-Class, the new-gen Mercedes-AMG SL and the EQS SUV. The updated G-Class is yet to be shown, while the SL and EQS SUV were globally revealed in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

