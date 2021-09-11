Mercedes reopens bookings for EQC SUV

Mercedes-Benz has re-opened bookings for the all-electric EQC with the second batch of SUVs set to arrive in India from October. Customers can book the car online or at their nearest dealer.

Mercedes will now be available across 50 cities in the country, as against only in six metros earlier.

It has also upgraded the on-board charger on the EQC. The previously available 7.5kW on-board charger has been replaced with an 11kW charger, making it the same as the one that is on offer on the Audi e-tron. Mercedes-Benz claims this reduces charging time, with a 10-100% charge now taking seven hours and 30 minutes, instead of 11 hours.

Powered by two asynchronous motors, one on each axle, the EQC produces a combined output of 408hp and 700Nm of torque. It has a driving range of 370-414 km according to the WLTP cycle, with energy being stored in a floor-mounted 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Charging time varies depending on the electrical supply, with a full charge from a standard 15A (3.4kW) domestic socket taking a leisurely 21 hours. However, using a DC fast charger, you can top up the batteries from 10-100% in under 90 minutes.

EQCs in the first batch were available in India for ₹ 1.06 crore (ex-showroom), and prices for the second batch are likely to remain the same.