Watch | Mercedes' new premium SUV model

German luxury car maker Mercedes Benz launched its premium SUV GLC. The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multi-media system. The headlights get a new pattern along with revised bumpers. It has 19-inch wheels, that looks premium and gives a proportionate stance. Carried over is the silver finish lining board, with a subtle plastic cladding. This model now has tail lights featuring in LED and a revamped design on the cluster. The additional feature is the engine, with a more powerful 194hp diesel engine. This car is also a BS-VI compliant which has high refinement levels. There is also a 9 speed automatic gear box, which is smooth to shift.