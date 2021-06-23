Motoring

Mercedes launches new S-class at ₹ 2.17 crore

Mercedes has launched the new S-class in India priced at ₹2.17 crore for the S 400d 4Matic diesel and ₹ 2.19 crore for the S 450 4Matic petrol (ex-showroom, India). The new S-class is currently available in a CBU import Launch Edition with Mercedes revealing that 50% of the 150 units allocated to India were already booked at the time of launch.

The Launch Edition S-class is available with AMG Line Trim adding in sportier design elements to the flagship luxury sedan. Buyers have a choice of five exterior colours - Designo Diamond White, Onyx Black, Anthracite Blue, Rubellite Red and Emerald Green.

On the inside, the dashboard is dominated by Mercedes’ new 12.8-inch portrait-oriented OLED touchscreen infotainment system running Mercedes’ latest MBUX system and supports features like facial, voice and fingerprint recognition. A second 12.3-inch instrument display sits behind the steering. Also, part of the package is a 64-colour active ambient lighting, a premium Burmester 4-D surround sound system, and massaging seats up front.

At the rear, the S-Class gets a bench style seat with electric adjustment for the outer seats. The seats also feature an adjustable leg-rest and massage function with controls via a central tablet controller in the fold-down armrest. There is also a chauffeur package that adds co-driver seat adjustment from the rear and rear seat entertainment touchscreens. Another unique safety feature in the new S-class is the front airbags for the rear seat passengers.

The S-class Launch Edition also comes equipped with Mercedes ‘Digital Light’ LED headlamps and rear wheel steering for added agility and manoeuvrability.

Coming to the engines, the S 400d is powered by the familiar OM656 in-line 6-cylinder, diesel engine that produces 330hp and a notable 700Nm of torque. The S 450 petrol engine is also an in-line 6-cylinder, turbocharged unit, that churns out 367hp and 500Nm. Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system and a 9-speed automatic gearbox come standard on both variants.

