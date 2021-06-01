New Mercedes GLA now in India

01 June 2021 17:47 IST

Mercedes has launched the second-gen GLA in India with introductory prices staring at ₹42.10 lakh for the petrol-powered GLA 200 and going up to ₹57.3 lakh for the performance-focused AMG GLA 35 4Matic (ex-showroom, India). These prices are set to increase by up to ₹ 1.5 lakh from July 1, 2021.

The new GLA comes well equipped, especially in its top trim, with features such as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touch-screen MBUX infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support as well as the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice prompt, wireless charger, powered front seats with memory, 64-colour ambient lighting and a large sunroof to name a few.

Under the hood, the standard GLA is available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.3-litre, turbocharged unit that produces 163hp and 250Nm and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox sending power to the front wheels.

The diesel unit is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine that develops 190hp and 400Nm. It comes with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and can be had in both front wheel drive or 4Matic all-wheel drive.

The performance-oriented AMG GLA 35 4Matic is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that churns out 306hp and 400Nm. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Mercedes offers the new GLA with an eight-year warranty on engine and transmission, in addition to a three-year comprehensive vehicle warranty.