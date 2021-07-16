Mercedes launches AMG E53, E63S in India

16 July 2021 16:28 IST

Mercedes has expanded its line up of AMG cars in India with the AMG E53 and the E63 S. Prices for the E53 start at ₹1.02 crore, while the range-topping E63 S is priced from ₹1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India). Unlike the regular long-wheelbase E-Class on sale in India, the AMGs are based on the standard wheelbase E-class sold in international markets.

Available for the first time in India, the AMG E53 is the entry level AMG model of the new E-Class facelift in India sitting between the standard car and the full-blown E63 S. Aside from the styling and tech borrowed from the facelifted E-Class, the E53 gets a number of AMG-specific design changes such as the 12 vertical slat grille, a more aggressive front bumper, a small boot-lip spoiler and a reshaped rear apron, which has also been aerodynamically optimised.

Inside, the overall layout is shared with the E-Class facelift with dual 12.3-inch displays for touchscreen and instrument cluster. Both screens, offer bespoke AMG display options and like with the regular E-class run Mercedes’ MBUX software. Other AMG specific touches include a new twin-spoke AMG performance steering wheel with haptic feedback controls, sporty AMG seats up front and AMG badging dotted around the cabin.

Powering the E53 is a 3.0-litre, in-line, six-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine that develops 435hp and 520Nm. The engine also comes equipped with Mercedes’ EQ Boost, 48V mild-hybrid system that can add up to 22hp and 250Nm under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox and Mercedes’ 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. The E53 also gets AMG Ride Control+ air suspension as standard.

Moving to the AMG E63 S, the high performance sedan features styling similar to the E53, though it does get an aggressive front bumper, a new rear diffuser, squared-off exhaust tips and 20-inch alloy wheels. The interiors and features list on the other hand remain virtually unchanged, when compared to the E53.

It is what’s under the hood that really sets these two cars apart. The E63 S is powered by the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine as in the pre-facelift model developing an identical 612hp and 850Nm — a massive 177hp and 330Nm more than the E53. This engine features cylinder deactivation technology for improved fuel efficiency and comes paired with a 9-speed gearbox and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive as standard

The top-spec Mercedes-AMG E63 S competes directly with the BMW M5 Competition (₹1.62 crore) and the Audi RS7 (₹1.94 crore) in India, though the AMG E53 doesn’t have any direct rivals in our market.